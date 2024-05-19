The Palawan Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet)conducted a series of livestock health interventions, including artificial insemination, pregnancy diagnosis, vitamin supplementation, and deworming in Sofronio Española on May 13 to 14.

A total of 81 farmers received artificial insemination services, resulting in 23 confirmed pregnancies among cattle and carabaos. Additionally, 40 animals were inseminated. The program also provided vitamin supplements to 86 animals and dewormed 249 animals owned by 106 farmers.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), this initiative is part of the Herd Health Genetic Improvement Program aimed at increasing the population and improving the quality of large ruminants such as cattle and carabao in the province.

Palawan, a key supplier of beef and carabao meat in the Philippines, is focusing on enhancing livestock production to meet national demands, the PIO highlighted.