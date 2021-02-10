Sofronio Española COMELEC forms committee to oversee plebiscite

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan – The Municipal Election Office here has formed a Plebiscite Committee that will oversee the conduct of the plebiscite on March 13, 2021.

Election officer Alpha Sobrepeña has signed all the appointment papers on Wednesday, which will form the electoral boards in the upcoming plebiscite. She said a total of 114 chairmen were appointed to oversee voting centers within the nine barangays and 114 were also appointed as support staff in the 12 voting centers.

“Dati mayroon lang po tayong 10 voting centers at ngayon 12 voting centers na tayo. Nagdagdag tayo ng dalawa, isa sa Punang National High School at isa sa Luntab Elementary School sa Barangay Pulot Shore,” Sobrepeña said Wednesday.

“We have 114 precincts sa nine barangays natin, so we have also 114 chairmen. Overall, sila ang ating mga magiging board sa loob ng 12 voting centers. And every precinct, mayroon lang tayong 200 maximum voters to avoid crowding during the activity,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to Sobrepeña, the number of registered voters in the town of Sofronio Española has not changed since the 2019 Election for 2021 Palawan Plebiscite, a total of 19,000 registered voters are expected to vote in this town.

The canvassing for the result of the plebiscite will be held at the session hall of the Sanguniang Bayan in the municipal building.

Sobrepeña also said they are in constant coordination with the Municipal Health Office (MHO) and the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid19 (MIATF) for the strict compliance in the implementation of health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

