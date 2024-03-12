Governor Dennis Socrates acknowledged that his recent promotion to lieutenant colonel in the Philippine Air Force Reserve was made possible by the effective collaboration between Palawan residents and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in ensuring peace and security in the province.

In a message to Palawan News, Governor Socrates expressed gratitude for the recent distinction, pointing out that it does not only reflect his personal achievement but also reinforces the important role of reservists in the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and their contributions to national defense.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the recent promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the reserve force of the PAF. While the promotion is obviously unmerited on my part, I take it as proof of the good working relationship between the people of Palawan and the AFP in maintaining peace and security,” he said.

The governor also conveyed his intention to leverage his promotion to advance the objectives of the AFP and instill the values it upholds in the residents of the province.

“I hope that, with this promotion, I could contribute more to raising civic consciousness and the virtues of good citizenship, especially patriotism and orientation towards the common good,”

Socrates’ appointment aligns with a memorandum issued on February 7 by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., gaining approval from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Formerly holding the rank of major in the reserve force, Socrates now assumes the role of lieutenant colonel within the PAF.