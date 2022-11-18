Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrstes and Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron are set to meet with United States Vice President Kamala Harris when she visits Puerto Princesa City on November 22.

In a telephone interview Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, he said the provincial government has received a communication from the US government regarding Harris’ visit and requested for logistical support.

“We will be providing vehicles to be used by her party during her visit,” Cojamco said.

He added that Socrates will meet Harris upon arrival at the Puerto Princesa airport, after which, they will proceed to the provincial capitol for the latter’s courtesy call.

He, however, said that no particular topic for discussion was laid down during the courtesy call.

“It will be just the usual courtesy call, and we don’t know yet what they will discuss,” he said.

Meanwhile, city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa told Palawan News via text message that Mayor Bayron has several commitments but will prioritize Harris’ visit.

“Meron siyang [mga commitments,] but he will give priority sa VP Harris visit po,” he said.

He did not provide any further details regarding the preparations that will be made by the city.

