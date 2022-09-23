- Advertisement by Google -

Board member Ariston Arzaga has requested that the provincial government establish a socialized housing program to relocate informal settlers from hazardous areas that are thought to be disaster-prone.

In a resolution, Arzaga said that the issue of informal and illegal settlement has been identified during the Usapang Palawan Summit as posing a threat to the environment and disaster resiliency.

“There is a need to uplift the conditions of the underprivileged and homeless citizens in urban areas, reduce urban dysfunction particularly those that adversely affect public health, safety, and ecology; those affected by floods, typhoons, and calamities; and those in danger zones and resettlement areas by making available to them decent housing at an affordable cost, basic services, and employment opportunities,” Arzaga said.

Arzaga also underscored that this program will succeed through the collaboration of the local government units, the provincial government and other national government agencies.

“Housing agencies such as Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC), National Housing Authority (NHA), Housing Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) are engaging in the promotion and provision of socialized housing programs that LGUs can collaborate in this measure,” he said.

Under the proposals, LGU’s are tasked with identifying and allocating areas as relocation sites. The Provincial Planning and Development Office will be the program lead agency and facilitate the drafting and implementation of a Provincial Relocation and Development Plan in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PGP-ENRO), and the respective municipal governments.

