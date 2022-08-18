- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop star Cha Eun-woo has taken social media by storm once again as he posted shirtless pictures from his recent Cebu trip.

Eun-woo’s photo, posted on social media platform Instagram, has since earned 5 million likes, with over 2 million likes earned in 30 minutes of posting.

This has become a trending topic not just in South Korea but in other countries, such as the Philippines.

“Omg Eunwoo, you’re driving me crazy🔥 #CHAEUNWOO #차은우,” says Twitter user @eunu_lysm.

“Wow, looks like The Philippines is #ChaEunWoo’s second home. Recently, the fan meet in Manila was the only fan meet he posted on his IG, then this, a special trip to Cebu. What’s with the Philippines and Filipino fans?! 🥰” said @kshcew.

The Kpop star was spotted in Cebu filming a project just days after his sold-out fan meet-up in Manila on August 6.

