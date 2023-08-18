The completion of the P886 million small reservoir irrigation project (SRIP) at Ibato-Iraan in the town of Aborlan, the largest dam in Palawan, is being accelerated, with 91.76% already completed as of July 31.

National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Mimaropa regional director Ronilio Cervantes and Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) division manager Armando Flores are intent on hastening the completion of the Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP), the administration said.

NIA said the construction of 390 meters of the spillway channel of the Ibato-Iraan SRIP has been finished, and progress continues with the remaining works including clay core, random fill, and other embankment items.

The irrigation administration also highlighted that the landmark project features a reservoir with the storage capacity of 2.388 million cubic meters to ensure reliable and ongoing irrigation services.

Once completed, the dam is planned to irrigate 1,072 hectares of agricultural land and provide significant livelihood opportunities for 425 members of the Ibato Iraan Farmers Irrigators Association (FIA).

Additionally, the agency has been keeping track of CY 2023 projects in Aborlan, such as the repair/construction of a canal, the repair of a one-unit elevated flume and reinforced concrete (RC) conduit, canal lining, solar dryer, and a multipurpose shed valued at P10.4 million, along with the rehabilitation of the Ibato-Iraan SRIP field office and site development, costing 1.7 million pesos.