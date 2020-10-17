SM Supermalls holds its first-ever virtual “SuperKids Day”

SM Supermalls’ highly anticipated annual kiddie event, SuperKids Day is coming on October 17, 2020, via a first-of-its-kind nationwide virtual celebration–for kids, by kids–to be live-streamed via the Facebook pages of all SM malls nationwide.

It’s time to treat the Filipino kids to some AweSM fun and play amid the pandemic!

“We always strive to make our malls a safe space for kids to learn and have fun. This year, as we hold our annual SuperKids Day virtually, we hope to give our kiddie community the same fun and excitement as we do on-ground every year,” said Jonjon San Agustin SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing.

Get ready to officially kick-off SM Kids Month with an afternoon filled with smiles and family bonding as #SMSuperKidsDay2020 digital party highlights different FUN-PLAY-SHOP moments that will make children remember their happiest experiences in their favorite SM malls.

Among the must-see’s in the 2020 SuperKids Day is the official launch of the #AweSMLearning Online Workshops and the special kiddie musicale starring some of the biggest child stars today namely, Marcus Cabais, Aleynah Redillas, Chunsa Jung, and Nhikzy Calma, who are all SM Little Stars achievers.

Also happening during the virtual celebration are live giveaway promos wherein FB SuperKid-viewers can get a chance to wins prizes from #SMSuperKidsDay2020 event partners including the Toy Kingdom, The SM Store, SM Kids, SM Accessories, SM Stationery, Snack Exchange, Baby Company, SM Markets, SM Shopmag, and Cyberzone.

During the show, parents and their kids will also be guided on how they can still enjoy their SMoments through the many available services of SM — from food delivery to quick and easy digital product catalogs for gadgets, toys, apparels, and other kiddie essentials; down to enjoying SM Markets’ online grocery shopping and #SMCallToDeliver hotline via #143SM!

Of course, Kids Month will never be complete without our #FAMtasticHalloweenWithSM! Never miss the different kiddie treats at SM malls nationwide perfect for all families’ unique and safe celebration of the Halloween at home.

Indeed, everything’s here at SM for our SuperKids’ happiest October ever! “See you” this #SMSuperKidsDay2020!

