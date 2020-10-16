SM gift certificates worth P10k for frontline workers

Starting October 1, 2020, anyone could nominate a frontline worker at SM’s digitized gift mailbox for some holiday wishes dubbed as #ShareHopeWithSM. The nominated frontliner may win P10,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates., 2

It’s time to share some hope and recognition with our frontliners in our battle against Covid-19.

Starting October 1, 2020, anyone could nominate a frontline worker at SM’s digitized gift mailbox for some holiday wishes dubbed as #ShareHopeWithSM. The nominated frontliner may win P10,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates., 2

Five front line workers will win SM GCs to be announced on October 26, November 9 and 23, and December 7 and 21.

In order to join, participants can submit their letters by: (a) Visiting the microsite: https://www.smsupermalls.com/sharehopewithsm/, (b) Accessing the SM Supermalls Facebook chatbot, or (c) Accessing the SM Viber bot.

#ShareHopeWithSM mechanics are announced on the SM Supermalls Christmas microsite, social media pages, mall posters, customer service robots, and digital directories in the participating malls.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or SM Supermalls Facebook Page.