SM for SMEs: Women at Work Free Webinar on Mar. 10-11

SM is inviting you to “Women at Work,” a 2-day free webinar for women entrepreneurs, on March 10 and 11. “Women at Work” will share ways to manage the many roles women play in life and how to make great things happen for themselves, their family, and their community.

As their way of celebrating International Women’s Day 2021, SM brings together life coaches, experts from the business sector and government organizations, and women’s empowerment advocates. The Webinar will tackle the challenges and opportunities of women amidst the pandemic. Learn from real-life experiences of women entrepreneurs on how they made that leap and found success.

“Women at Work” will be hosted by Karen Davila, a multi-awarded broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate. The Webinar is available in Zoom and YouTube Live from 10 AM-12 PM. Register here to save a seat http://bit.ly/WomenAtWorkWebinar or visit the Facebook pages of SM Supermalls, The SM Store, SM Investment Corporation, BDO Network and Connected Women.

“Women at Work” will open with Chelo Monasterio, President of The SM Store as the keynote speaker on day one. Rosalyn Mesina of UN Women, Gina Romero of Connected Women, Gina Katigbak Life Coach, and Executive of SM Supermalls will show you the many qualities of women that make things happen and succeed. Jamm San Juan of Frankie & Friends will share her inspiring story on finding success amidst the current challenges

Day 2 will provide you the tools and resources to succeed in your business venture from the government and private sector. Hear it from the ultimate boss Feli Atienza on how to optimize business resources and knowledge in building a successful enterprise. Learn the market-driven approach to business from Aldwin Co of The SM Store and Gino Borromeo of SM Supermalls. Karen Cua of BDO Network Bank will show you where to access the capital to start and expand business ventures. Usec. Bles Lantayona of DTI and Chairperson Sandy Montano will share government programs and policies supporting and protecting women entrepreneurs.

“Women at Work” is brought to you by SM and its advocacy partners, UN Women, Department of Trade and Industries, Philippine Commission on Women, Connected Women, and BDO Network Bank.