SM Cinema, SM Supermalls receive global recognition

SM’s commitment to pushing experiential marketing to a new level has been recognized by the London-based award-giving body World Brand Forum.

Both SM Supermalls and SM Cinema were honored the prestigious Brand of the Year Awards under the ‘National Tier’ category 2019-2020, during the recently concluded World Branding Awards ceremonies, held at the iconic Kensington Palace in London.

“This recognition affirms our vision to develop memorable lifestyle destinations for our shoppers across the Philippines and in China,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan. “We will continue to bring family fun moments to all Filipinos through innovative retail facilities and global shopping experiences.”

SM’s winning brands in the National Tier cement its reputation as a brand that upholds world-class standards in cinema and exhibition for Filipino moviegoers as well as in excellent lifestyle and shopping experiences.

SM Cinema and SM Supermalls are among the three Filipino brands to receive an accolade.

Aside from SM, other winning global brands include Pandora (Denmark), Hennessy (France), Schwarzkopf (Germany), Charles & Keith (Singapore), Innisfree (South Korea), Spotify (Sweden), CoCo (Taiwan), Heineken (The Netherlands), Emirates (United Arab Emirates), Cadbury (United Kingdom), and Netflix (USA), among others.

The selection of winners is determined through brand valuation (30%), public online voting (30%), and consumer market research (40%).

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. Moreover, the World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the WBF, which recognizes the achievements of some of the best brands in the world.

