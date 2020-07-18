Slots for Special Training for Employment Program offered by 3rd district office

In a statement, Acosta said that the program will be conducted in the four barangays of Sta. Monica; Barangay San Rafael for Dress Making; Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II for Barangay Inagawan, and Process Food by Salting, Curing and Smoking for Barangay Tanabag.

The office of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta has opened 72 slots for a Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) in four barangays in Puerto Princesa City.

The program is initiated by Acosta’s office in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-Palawan as a training provider.

Following are the TESDA-approved program based on the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) protocol: Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC I and Process Food by Salting, Curing and Smoking (Leading to Food Processing NC II) which have 18 slots each program, and Dress Making NC II with 36 slots.

In a statement, Acosta said that the program will be conducted in the four barangays of Sta. Monica; Barangay San Rafael for Dress Making; Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II for Barangay Inagawan, and Process Food by Salting, Curing and Smoking for Barangay Tanabag.

“Ang mga STEP training na nabanggit ay pawang may mga benepisyaryo na sa 4 na barangay sa lungsod. Ang Dress Making NC II ay sa Barangay Sta. Monica at Barangay San Rafael at ang SMAW NCII ay sa Barangay Inagawan at Barangay Tanabag naman para sa Process Food by Salting, Curing and Smoking,” he said.

The Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT) is currently asking the city government to allow the conduct of the STEP.

All protocols must also be observed during the training.

“The said training can already commence upon compliance with all the minimum health protocol and training requirements as per TESDA Circular No. 066, series of 2020. The said circular already allows the implementation of all training program under modified general community quarantine but subject to strict physical distancing, with local government clearance and consistent with the guideline of IATF-EID,” TESDA provincial director Rosalinda Talavera in a letter.

