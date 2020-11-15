Six new active COVID-19 cases in PPC from November 9-14

As of Saturday (November 14) Palawan currently has 18 active cases, namely, ten in Balabac, one in El Nido, one in Culion, and six in Puerto Princesa City.

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported this week (November 9-14). Five are from Puerto Princesa City and one is from Culion.

As of Saturday (November 14) Palawan currently has 18 active cases, namely, ten in Balabac, one in El Nido, one in Culion, and six in Puerto Princesa City.

The province also recorded a total of four recoveries for the week.

Cuyo, the municipality that peaked at 62 active cases and totaled at 99 confirmed cases, was declared COVID-free Monday (November 9) when last two cases were declared recovered. The town also has the highest number of recorded cases in the province, excluding the city. Majority of its cases were instances of local transmission.

The city added five new COVID-19 cases throughout the week. Officials announced four new cases Thursday (November 12). Out of the four, one is a case of local transmission. The 32-year-old female patient from Barangay Maunlad tested positive in a paid swab test as a prerequisite for travel. On Saturday, a close contact of the patient, a 37-year-old male patient from the same barangay, is an employee of a department store.

Remaining towns without any recorded COVID-19 cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Patricia Laririt, Jane Tumalac, and Celesta Anna Formoso)