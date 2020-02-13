Sitel launches new total rewards program

SITEL’s new and improved total rewards program offers mental health services, same-sex partner benefits, HIV/AIDS coverage, and coverage for over-aged dependents amongst its many best-in-class features

Through a series of fun and informative roadshows across all of Sitel’s 13 customer experience centers in the Philippines, Sitel launched its new Total Rewards program.

Aptly entitled “All is Well”, the newly designed Total Rewards program takes Sitel’s existing comprehensive employee benefits package and expands it even further. “Our associates spoke, we listened,” said Haidee Enriquez, CPO Sitel PHANZ. “We made sure that our new benefits offering are aligned to our belief of promoting inclusivity and providing meaningful experiences to our associates, and that they are truly best-in-class.”

Under the newly expanded program, “All is Well”, are 4 Pillars representing the different facets of Sitel’s Total Rewards philosophy – Get Well (health and wellness), Well Done (performance-based rewards and incentives), Well-Being (work environment), and Well Rounded (personal and professional development).

The first phase to be rolled-out was Get Well. Apart from expanding the coverage of the health plan to include same-gender partners and common-law partners, Sitel’s HMO offering now includes unlimited access to formulary medicines, free consultations, and free diagnostic procedures, through its partner, Maxicare. Option to enroll overaged dependents up to 80 years old is also one of the differentiating features of the program.

“Our associates power our journey towards becoming a global center of excellence. If ‘All is Well’ with them, then All is Well at Sitel,” shared Ravi Iyengar, Chief Operating Officer- APAC.

In addition to increased health benefits and dependent coverage, Sitel also unveiled its partnership with financial services firms Uploan, Unionbank, and Security Bank, to provide financial wellness education and extensive loan options to its associates.