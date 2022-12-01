Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that it was recently recognized at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards with not just one but two honors.

Sitel® Philippines was among the Top Workplaces in Asia this year for its sustainability program while Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific, Ravi Iyengar, was named one of the Outstanding Leaders in the region.

Positioned as the most prestigious award-giving body in Asia, the ACES Awards recognize inspiring individuals and companies in the domain of leadership and corporate and social responsibility efforts. They cast a spotlight on the valuable contribution of businesses — large and small, national, and international — to their communities and the world.

At the helm of driving business growth, Iyengar had faced tough challenges, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Inc., but was able to double the manpower of Sitel® Philippines from 20,000 to 40,000. Under his leadership, Sitel® Philippines continues to adapt and thrive in the new normal, all the more boosting the global company’s presence in the region.

Since launching in the Philippines in 2000, Sitel Group® has seen exceptional growth and expansion, currently operating in 17 sites across the country. Anchored on its employee value proposition of Learn, Lead & Grow, Sitel® Philippines believes that its success is built on talents. It continues to invest in its people’s growth via internal talent programs and support growth initiatives via track training, coaching and mentoring.

According to Pam Donato, Vice President for HR – Philippines & China, being recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Asia for 2022 validates the company’s efforts in ensuring Filipinos have a workplace that nurtures inclusivity, diversity, growth and engagement.

“The recognition inspires us to double our efforts in creating a working environment where opinions are respected and everyone celebrates each other’s differences,” Donato said.

Sitel® Philippines is currently looking at establishing an Employee Resource Group for associates with disabilities, as well as a more robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program for its employees. The company is also strengthening its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program

The ACES awards came at the heels of two milestones for Sitel® Philippines. In the 2022 Asia CEO Awards, Sitel Group® took the highest honor as a Circle of Excellence Awardee in the Top Employer of the Year section. In addition, the company also earned its employees’ thumbs up with an impressive employee net promoter score in a recent engagement survey conducted. The results recorded more than 38% increase from its 2021 score with over 90% of its 40,000 workforce participating in the said survey. These further underscore that Sitel Group® demonstrates impressive results in the areas of management, workplace enhancement and engagement, talent development and social commitment.

About Post Author