The Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public that claims circulating about siling labuyo being a cure for dengue are false, as there is currently no specific treatment for the disease.

According to the DOH, the best way to avoid dengue is “to avoid mosquito bites” by wearing long sleeves and pants to cover the skin and using mosquito repellent lotions and sprays.

The public is also encouraged to seek early medical consultation if experiencing symptoms like fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea, or rashes.

The department also stressed the importance of eliminating dengue mosquito breeding grounds, as well as conducting fogging in hotspot areas.

In a radio interview on June 15, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said they were surprised when they learned that siling labuyo, or wild chili, is being used to treat dengue in some parts of Bicol.

“Bagama’t masarap siya, hindi siya gamot sa dengue,” Domingo said.

He noted that while some remedies are believed to be helpful, he advised that if people choose to use herbal treatments, they should ensure they are non-toxic, understand their use, and do not develop a false sense of security.

“May mga ibang sinasabing tumutulong, pero linawin natin. For example, nauso dati pito pito. Yong pito pito naging tawa tawa. Ang pananaw ng DOH, kung gusto niyong gumamit ng herbal, basta dapat No. 1, ito ay hindi nakalalason, at No. 2, alam ninyo ang ginagawa ninyo, at No. 3, huwag magkakaroon ng false sense of security,” he said.

He stated that relying solely on herbal leaves is not advisable, as it may cause more harm to the patient in the long run.

Domingo claimed that unlike Lagundi, which has been studied and proven effective in treating cough, many other herbal remedies have not undergone rigorous scientific evaluation.

Meanwhile, the DOH said seven regions in the country have recorded high dengue cases, including Mimaropa.

Its recent report noted that from May 19 to June 1, there were 3,793 dengue cases, which is a decrease compared to the 5,368 cases reported from May 5 to 18.

This earlier figure was nearly the same as the 5,305 cases recorded from April 21 to May 4.