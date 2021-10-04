Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is still active in the northern portion of Palawan, including the Cuyo and Calamian islands, due to Tropical Depression (TD) “Lannie”, which had already made several landfalls in Caraga and Eastern Visayas as of 5 p.m. Monday.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said that as of 4 p.m., Lannie was located in the vicinity of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of 55 kph, and moving westward at 25 kph.

“Ang buong bansa ay makakaranas pa rin nang maulan na panahon dahil malawak ang kaulapan ni ng bagyon si Lannie,” Rojas said. No other adverse weather is seen by the state weather bureau.

“Bawal pong pumalaot ang mga sasakyang pandagat sa mga lugar under Signal No. 1,” he added.

Rojas said their regional offices have come out with heavy rainfall warning: Central and Northern Palawan have been placed under the “orange warning” for intense rainfall with threats of flooding, while the rest of Palawan has been placed under “yellow warning” with possible flooding. Residents in areas where landslides may happen are being warned to be vigilant.

“May mga banta nang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa dahil nga tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pagbuhos ng ulan sa mga lugar na nabanggit,” he said.

“Sa atin namang kalagayan ng panahon bukas, October 5, sa pagkilos ng bagyo, yong mabugsong hangin na may kasamang pag-ulan, mararanasan yan sa may northern Palawan,” Roxas said.