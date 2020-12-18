Signal No. 1 raised over Puerto Princesa City and 12 towns due to TD Vicky

Affected areas in Palawan include Puerto Princesa City and the towns of Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, Roxas, San Vicente, Aborlan, Narra, and Quezon, Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan islands which will experience wind intensity of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Northern and Central Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City, have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No.1 due to Tropical Depression “Vicky”, the state weather bureau said.

According to the latest bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as of 4 a.m. Saturday, TD Vicky’s center has left the Sulu Sea and is now 150 kilometers west of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

It has a maximum wind of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of 55 kph, moving westward at a speed of 25 kph.

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Saturday that there two more weather systems that are causing rains in other parts of the country, mainly in Luzon, like the tail-end of the frontal system and the northeast monsoon or amihan.

“Meron pa rin tayong dalawang weather systems na nagdudulot ng pag-ulan, mainly sa Luzon,” he said.

There is a chance that Vicky will make two more landfalls in Negros island or in the province of Palawan, he added.

Based on the forecast track of PAGASA, the weather system will be estimated at 215 kilometers east of Puerto Princesa City on Saturday afternoon.

“Posible itong mag-landfall dyan sa area ng Palawan at lalabas ng West Philippine Sea,” Rojas said.

Moderate to heavy at times or intense rains will be experienced over northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands on Saturday, PAGASA added.

It is possible at 155 kilometers east of northern Kalayaan by Sunday and would leave the PAR by late Sunday to early Monday at 285 kilometers west-southwest of Kalayaan island.

PAGASA also raised gale warning over the northern and eastern parts of the country due to the intensity of northeast monsoon or amihan that would be risky for sea transportation.

DRRM offices are monitoring Vicky

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said in a situational report Friday night that it is keeping watch of all towns that will be affected by Vicky.

PDRRMO has not recorded any damage to property, flooding, temporary relocation of residents, even as the province began experiencing light to heavy rainfall in various areas.

A “no sailing” policy has been enforced in the towns of Agutaya, Cuyo, and Dumaran, and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) across the affected areas have already been activated.

The PDRRMO said it has prepositioned food supplies in Busuanga, Coron, and Culion.