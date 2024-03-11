For the first time, a training related to community monitoring was conducted in Bataraza last week.

The closing ceremony of the training for the designated Samahang Itinalagang Bantay Bayan at Tagapaglingkod (SIBBAT) took place on March 6 at the Bataraza grandstand, attended by Mayor Abraham Ibba.

The ceremony commenced with a message from Valentino Palasigue, the current town administrator of Bataraza.

“Magkakaroon kayo ng personalidad para sa paglilingkod ng totoo sa ating bayan,” Palagisue said in his message.

At the event, the SIBBAT exhibit, spearheaded by 1st Lt. Josh Canete from the 18th Special Forces Company of the Philippine Army in Palawan, attracted the interest of numerous attendees during the closing.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ibba expressed gratitude to the Philippine Army for the training, emphasizing that it was the first time such an initiative had been conducted in Bataraza.

“Salamat sa pamumuno ng Philippine Army para sa kanilang suporta sa napakagandang training na ito. First time na ginawa ito sa amin,” Ibba said.