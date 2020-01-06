Shopmag’s 2020 Trend Forecast

What’s in store for fashion, beauty, and tech this 2020? Here’s what SM Shopmag has to say.

What’s in store for fashion, beauty, and tech this 2020? Here’s what SM Shopmag has to say.

Leather

From leather jackets to leather bottoms, leatherwear is definitely making a way in our wardrobes next year. As early as now, you can start incorporating leather in your looks with accessories such as hats and bags or cop this leather jacket and skirt ensemble from Forever 21.

All Things That Glitter

Things are going bolder and brighter with makeup. This upcoming year, we dare to add more color and sparkle to our looks. MAC’s glitter lippies from their Starring You collection is a great way to start your glitter-filled beauty collection!

Fitness Accessories

Fitness accessories such as smartwatches have certainly become a thing in the past, but this year, it will be more of a necessity for us. As more individuals are getting into shape, wearable fitness gears are getting more useful and mainstream.

