Leading e-commerce platform, Shopee, has donated 1,200 school chairs to Jose P. Rizal National High School (JPRNHS) in Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal municipality, as part of its “Barangay Shopee” initiative.

Among the 200 video entries from different parts of the country, the video of high school teacher Sitti Halima Adges with her co-teachers from JPRNHS caught the attention of Shopee Philippines.

“Sitti’s video entry was one of the many we received, and it reminded us of our commitment to nurture young talent, and the importance of creating environments conducive to learning and growth,” shared Shopee Ph director Martin Yu.

Shopee visited Sitti and her barangay in Rizal on November 11 and gave them the school chairs.

This screenshot shows Jose P. Rizal National High School teacher Sitti Halima Adge with her students.

“Kami ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa tulong at suporta ni Shopee sa Barangay Punta-Baja at Jose P. Rizal National High School. Bilang isang ina at guro, napakasaya ko na may mga mabubuting loob tulad ng Shopee na tumutulong sa pag-aaral ng aming mga estudyante sa barangay namin,” Sitti said.

In her video entry, the school teacher underscored the impact of Shopee’s donation, which will benefit not just a particular number of students this school year but also other generations of Rizalians who will acquire education in their school.

Sitti also highlighted how Shopee provides convenience to the people of Rizal, especially when shopping for their needs.

“Bilang isang mommy na mahilig magtipid, dati rati kailangan ko pa i-address sa ibang bayan yung aking mga parcels pero dahil naabot na tayo ni Shopee, napadali na ang aking pamimili,” Sitti said.

Student Farhannah Omar, who has experienced standing during class because there is not enough seating, expressed her gratitude to Shopee for their donation, stating that it will allow her and the other students to attend class in a more relaxed manner.

“Marami pong napasaya talaga ang Shopee, lalung lalo na sa aming paaralan,” she said.

Romeo Magbanua, a parent of a student who attends JPRNHS, was also thankful to Shopee, calling its donation a significant assistance to the high school and its students.

He said that good chairs help students study in comfort because they encourage movement, which helps users concentrate and focus.

“Talagang napakalaking bagay itong upuan na binigay ni Shopee. Unang-una, komportable na ang ating mga estudyante na nakaupo sila ng maayos. Makapag-isip ng maayos. At saka proud sila na binigay ni Shopee,” Magbanua said.

Barangay Shopee was launched in the Philippines by the Singaporean multi-national e-commerce company under the Shopee Bayanihan Corporate Social Responsibility program this year to help remote barangays win community projects through 1 to 2-minute video entry nominations.

Yu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Rizal community as part of their mission to reach out to the most remote parts of the country.

“We are humbled that we were able to bring smiles to Barangay Punta Baja, and we hope to do the same for many more communities,” he said.

“At Shopee, we are committed to serving the underserved and making a difference in communities all over the Philippines. When we launched Barangay Shopee, our goal was to address the direct needs of communities.” he added.

About Post Author