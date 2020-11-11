Shellfish from city bay and Inner Malampaya Sound still unsafe for consumption

In its Shellfish Bulletin No. 25 issued on November 9, BFAR advised all residents not to consumed all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or “alamang” collected from the Puerto Princesa Bay because they are still not safe for human consumption

Shellfish collected from Puerto Princesa Bay and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay town remain unsafe for consumption due to the red tide toxins found in recent tests, according to a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) bulletin.

In its Shellfish Bulletin No. 25 issued on November 9, BFAR advised all residents not to consumed all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or “alamang” collected from the Puerto Princesa Bay because they are still not safe for human consumption

The red tide phenomenon is due to the accumulation of microscopic algae, mostly dinoflagellates, in the coastal waters based on the advisory.

“Shellfishes collected from Puerto Princesa Bay in Puerto Princesa City and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay, Palawan is still positive for paralytic shellfish poison,” the advisory said.

Province of Bataan, Masbate, Irong-Irong and Negros Oriental and Zamboanga Del Sur are also still positive for red tide.

