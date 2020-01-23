Shellfish ban still up in Puerto Princesa Bay

Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 issued on January 15 by BFAR claimed that laboratory samples taken from the city bay show that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang are still not safe to consume.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a new bulletin sustaining the ban in the consumption of shellfish collected from Puerto Princesa Bay due to paralytic poisoning that is beyond the regulatory limit.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 issued on January 15 by BFAR claimed that laboratory samples taken from the city bay show that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang are still not safe to consume.

The ban is not only up in Puerto Princesa Bay but also in Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay, and Samal); coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Irong-irong, San Pedro and Silanga Bays in Western Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

In December last year, marine scientists announced they are planning to study the occurrence of red tide in Palawan, citing its consistent presence, especially in Puerto Princesa City.

University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) chief scientist Dr. Deo Onda said the city has been identified as “most affected” by the paralytic shellfish poisoning due to harmful algal blooms (HABs). Because of this, studies have to be conducted to determine the causes and how to resolve them.

“Puerto Princesa City has been affected by the red tide for a long time now and it already has big impacts, one of which is economic losses. Our objective is to talk with policymakers and other agencies to discuss the scientific endeavors and how come up with an idea to help the locality,” Onda said.

“Tumataas ng husto ang kaso ng red tide sa Pilipinas at kailangan natin malaman kung bakit at papaano ito pigilan,” he added.

