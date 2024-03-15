SGS Philippines Inc., a globally recognized testing, inspection, and certification company, has acknowledged the contributions of petroleum engineers from Palawan State University, attributing their recognition to the ongoing success of the Fuel Integrity Program in the country.

The company, led by former PSU students, visited the Malampaya Laboratory at CEAT PSU, Tiniguiban Campus, on February 26, 2024, to formally acknowledge the university’s achievements.

As part of this, SGS Philippines Inc. extended an invitation to PSU to participate in their on-the-job-training (OJT) program for graduating students.

These students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and engage in knowledge sharing with the field experts to enhance their learning. This initiative aims to foster a stronger partnership between the university and the company, particularly in relation to programs and projects within the oil and petroleum industry.

“SGS has been with us for more than 10 years and we don’t have any concern in terms of quality. We conducted a research tracer satisfaction survey last year and SGS is among the top employers of PSU graduates. With that, we wish to thank you for continuously supporting our program.” PSU CEAT Dean Roy Dayupay, along with the faculty members, expressed their gratitude to SGS.

The company’s petroleum engineers have played a vital role in addressing the ongoing challenge of imported fuel in the country. circulation of illegal Their efforts aim to safeguard the gasoline and oil industry, prevent the substandard products, ensure proper taxation, and contribute to environmental conservation. The fuel marking process involves injecting ‘chemical identifiers’ into taxed oil products like gasoline, diesel, and kerosene.

The Fuel Marking Program Sector Manager emphasized one significant contribution of PSU, stating, “We are not only talking about the quantity of graduates you are providing us, but most importantly the quality.

Our company is really grateful because they are not just an addition to the workforce, but show exemplary attitude towards work and even beyond work.”

The nationwide implementation of fuel marking is mandated by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN Law), a collaborative project involving the Department of Finance (DOF), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and Bureau of Customs (BOC), with SGS Philippines Inc. serving as a key partner.

The program at PSU engaged faculties, staff, and coordinators from the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology (CEAT), led by Dean Roy Dayupay, alongside employees of SGS Philippines Inc., under the guidance of the Sector Manager of SGS’s Fuel Marking Program.