Severe tropical storm ‘Bising’ enters PAR Friday

Severe tropical storm “Bising” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to PAGASA. Bising entered PAR at around 6:20 a.m. Friday (April 16).

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather system outside PAR was located at 985 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Internationally code named “Surigae”, Bising has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 110 kph. It is moving westward at 10 kph.

“Dahil sa extension area ng bagyo o tinatawag natin na trough ng bagyo, magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, thunderstorm sa eastern Visayas at sa buong Mindanao,” Aurelio said.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, while 25 to 32 degrees Celsius in the city of Puerto Princesa throughout the day.

