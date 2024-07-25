The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has reported that 58 of its officers have faced administrative complaints since 2022, affirming the ongoing internal cleansing efforts within the Philippine National Police (PNP) to uphold integrity and discipline among its ranks.

Out of this number, two officers were dismissed from service in 2022, and one in 2024. Eight were suspended in 2023.

PPCPO city director, Police Colonel Ronnie Bacuel, stated that most of the officers on the list are from the Drugs Operation Unit, currently under probe by the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division.

“Mostly ang mga violation naman nila mga internal discipline—kapag nagkaroon ng mga dismissal sa mga drug operation. Mayroon tayong mga committee on illegal drugs—sila ang mga nag-e-evaluate ng mga police natin kung liable ba ang mga police natin—na dahilan nang pagka dismiss noong kaso from sa court or sa fiscal pa lang,” Bacuel stated.

Bacuel said the process of filing an administrative case against an officer is thorough and dependent on the investigation.

Officers facing complaints undergo a pre-charge investigation and summary hearing proceeding conducted by designated police officers.

“Sa proseso para sa administrative case, ang pulis na may reklamo ay pagpapaliwanagin, at dito naka base ang imbestigasyon. I-e-evaluate ito at titingnan kung may ground ba for pre-charge investigation, titingnan dito yong bigat ng kaso o ang reklamo ay under ba ng city director o kailangan iakyat na sa regional director,” he said.

“Pero kung sa paliwanag ng pulis na inaakusahan ay mapatunayan na wala siyang kasalanan kaakibat ang pag presenta ng mga dokumento, dito pa lang sa pre-charge—investigation natin dito, pwede na i-drop o isara ang reklamo,” Bacuel added.

Based further on PPCPO records, over the past three years, six cases were dropped and closed in 2022, 10 in 2023, and seventeen in 2024.

Eight officers received stern warnings—six in 2022, one in 2023, and one in 2024.

Four officers with complaints were referred to Region 7 in 2023, and ten this year. In 2023, three officers were reprimanded.