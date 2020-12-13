Seven new COVID-19 cases in latest Palawan count

The island town of Cagayancillo is now down to zero cases after all its remaining active cases were reported to have recovered Friday.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan this week (December 7-13), while 42 patients were reported to have recovered.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 23 active cases – 13 for Puerto Princesa City and 10 for the municipalities.

The city recorded a total of four new cases and four recoveries this week. On patient, a 19-year-old kitchen worker at a food establishment in Barangay San Pedro is a case of local transmission. The other three patients are all returning locals.

Cagayancillo, which peaked at 35 active cases that were all classified as local transmission, reported eight recoveries Thursday and 27 recoveries Friday.

On Saturday, Dumaran and Narra added one case each. Island town Cuyo reported six recoveries Tuesday and one new imported case Thursday.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands are the two remaining towns in Palawan without any reported COVID-19 cases. (with reports from Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)