A 72-year-old man died after he was hit by a Mitsubishi L300 van while riding his motorcycle in Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza, around 6:26 p.m. on May 5.

The victim, identified as Edmundo Roxas from Brgy. Marangas, was rushed to the Bataraza District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The police said that Roxas, riding his Honda Wave 100 motorcycle, was hit by the Mitsubishi L300 van driven by Rico Amor, 31, a resident of Brgy. Alimanguan in San Vicente.

Both were traveling in the same direction towards the south of the national highway when the accident occurred.

Roxas was driving at a normal speed with a distance from Amor on the national highway, but the suspect, who was speeding, lttempted to overtake, unfortunately colliding with the left side of the victim’s motorcycle.

Roxas sustained serious injuries to various parts of his body, which ultimately led to his demise.