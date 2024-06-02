A senior citizen is in critical condition after the top-down tricycle he was riding in, along with others, was involved in an accident around 1 o’clock in the afternoon on June 2 while they were en route to Aborlan municipality to attend a relative’s wedding.

Julpino “Amay Bolbog” Lambo, a resident of Barangay Malinao, Narra, remains hospitalized in the said town as of the writing of this report, with no updates on his condition.

The top-down tricycle was driven by Juanito Cuyao, with Lambo, Jennifer Cuyao, and three minors as passengers.

Jennifer told Palawan News that their family was coming from Brgy. Malinao on their way to Aborlan to attend a relative’s wedding when the accident happened.

She explained that as they traveled along the National Highway in Brgy. Antipuluan and approached a gas station, a truck suddenly emerged from the opposite direction, trying to enter the feeder road. They swerved to avoid it, leading to the accident.

“Hindi po kami kabilisan dahil madami nga sakay, tapos may mga dala pa kaming gamit para sa kasal. Kasalubong namin ang truck na dilaw, tapos bigla siyang lumiko pakaliwa na nasa harap na namin siya,” Jennifer said.

(We weren’t going too fast because there were many of us aboard, and we also had some belongings for the wedding. We encountered the yellow truck head-on, then suddenly it turned left when it was already in front of us.)

She added that her brother Juanito chose to avoid the top-down tricycle to save them all. Unfortunately, the accident had a severe impact on Lambo, who has not regained consciousness yet.

“Kasalubong namin siya (truck), tapos pagdating sa kanto, bigla siyang lumiko papasok. Kung di iniwas ng driver lahat kami baka kritikal, kaya niliko na lang pa kanan ng kuya ko, tapos doon na kami lahat natauban kami ng top-down,” she added.

(As we approached the intersection, the truck suddenly made a turn towards us. If our driver hadn’t swerved, we could have all been seriously injured. So, my brother veered to the right to avoid it, but unfortunately, that’s when the top-down flipped over, hitting us all.)

Lambo will be transferred to a hospital in Puerto Princesa City for treatment.