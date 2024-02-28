The Senate passed a groundbreaking legislation on Monday, February 26, establishing the Philippine Maritime Zones, aligning with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Ruling.

This newly enacted law defines the archipelagic boundaries, internal waters, and exclusive economic zones over which the Philippine Government exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over its Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea, encompassing the Benham Rise, now referred to as “Talampas ng Pilipinas.”

Hailed as the “cornerstone” of the nation’s maritime policy, Senator Francis Tolentino, who sponsored the bill, highlighted the law’s significance in protecting Filipino fishermen’s rights over the abundant resources of the West Philippine Sea, as well as the untapped energy resources in the area.

“Kahit anong mangayari ngayon sa Bajo de Masinloc, kahit anong mangyari ngayon sa karagatan ng West Philippine Sea, kahit ano ang mangyari ngayon sa Benham Rise, nakatatak na sa kasaysayan ang Philippine Maritime Zones Law na magiging bantayog ng ating Kalayaan,” he said.

Tolentino also said that the Philippine Maritime Zones Law opens avenues for forging alliances with other nations.