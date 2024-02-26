Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the position that the national government leadership is taking with regards to the country’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Gatchalian said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made it clear that the Philippines will not surrender its maritime domain, as well as its territorial and sovereign rights over the WPS, amid rising tensions with China in the region.

“Saludo ako sa ating pangulo at kay Sec. (Gilbert) Teodoro dahil malinaw yung kanilang mensahe na hindi natin pababayaan at isu-surrender yung ating karagatan at yung ating teritoryo, kasama na yung sovereign rights, at malinaw sa kanilang mensahe na yung arbitral ruling ay gagamitin natin sa pagdidiin ng ating soberenya,” Gatchalian said.

The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has recently announced that they are shifting focus towards external security.

During their 1st Quarter Command Conference last week, Philippine Navy spokesperson for WPS Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad announced that in line with the shift to external defense, they will also operationalize the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept with Western Command and Northern Luzon Command at the forefront.

Gatchalian said that in support to the government stand, the Senate will further increase defense budget allocation for the along with the long term modernization plan

“Kung makikita niyo, ang pondo ng ating defense ngayon ay lumaki ng almost 30-40 percent,” Gatchalian said

“Kasabay nitong pagdidiin ng ating soberenya ay ang pagpopondo ng ating military at mga defense establishments at para makabili tayo ng mas malalaking barko at mga air assets, and at the same time, matulungan din yung coast guard dahil isa rin sila sa mga first line of defense natin,” he explained.