A security guard is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital after sustaining serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with the rear of a shuttle van on the morning of April 1 along the national road in Barangay New Barbacan, Roxas, northern Palawan.

Identified as Rodny Mahilum, 23, the security guard is a resident of Brgy. San Nicolas in the same town. According to a report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office, Mahilum was not found to have a driver’s license.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace shuttle van involved in the collision was identified as Joebep Briones, 45, a resident of Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City.

Initial investigations revealed that before the incident, Mahilum was traveling from San Nicolas towards Poblacion in the north-south direction, while Briones was also traveling in the same direction.

Upon reaching the location of the accident, another vehicle traveling from the opposite direction suddenly overtook and partially occupied Mahilum’s lane. Despite Mahilum’s attempts to brake and maneuver to the right outer lane to avoid the collision, he unfortunately collided with the shuttle van.

As a result, Mahilum sustained injuries to various parts of his body. He was transported by the responding MDRMMO to Roxas Medicare Hospital for treatment but is expected to be transferred to Puerto Princesa City for further medical attention.

As of press time, the PPPO has not provided any update regarding his situation.