Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista emphasized the significant contribution of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and its auxiliary arm in enhancing transport projects and advancing the nation’s transportation system.

Secretary Bautista highlighted in a statement to the media that the robust partnership between the PCG and the PCG Auxiliary, stressing that their collective efforts aim to foster both a prosperous maritime nation and a harmonized transportation system.

“We have a mandate to provide significant contributions beyond just coastal communities,” Secretary Jaime Bautista said during the 38th Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary National Convention in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The transportation chief highlighted a range of transportation projects, including the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, Metro Manila Subway, NAIA privatization, regional airports, MRT-7, EDSA Greenways projects, bike lanes, and Bus Rapid Transits in Cebu and Davao. These are areas where the PCG and PCGA can provide their valuable assistance.

In these various projects, the PCG and PCGA can play a crucial role by offering their support and expertise. Whether it is ensuring the safety and security of maritime operations, managing transportation facilities, or contributing to sustainable initiatives, their assistance can significantly contribute to the success and development of the transportation sector.

“With the support of the agencies under the DOTr, including the Philippine Coast Guard and with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, we are confident this goal is achievable,” Secretary Bautista said.

Once these projects are completed, Filipinos are guaranteed of efficient mobility and increased economic activity in various areas, thereby leading to inclusive growth, according to Secretary Bautista.

Bautista explained that the PCGA’s volunteerism role of taking the cudgels from the PCG not only benefits local and coastal communities, but the entire country as well.

“Passengers can travel from point A to point B efficiently and comfortably. The mandate is to make public transport comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable and affordable,” Secretary Bautista explained.

“This is the essence of the spirit of volunteerism that unites us at the PCGA,” he said.