Remember Eclipse, the solo bus-riding dog?

Eclipse, the bull mastiff and lab mix who made headlines in 2015 for riding the bus in Seattle alone, has passed away after being diagnosed with cancerous tumors, according to her owner, who posted the news on social media.

Owner Jeff Young said that 10-year-old Eclipse, who was diagnosed with cancer, died in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, October 15.

“Hey, everyone. Eclipse passed in her sleep about 7 this morning,” Young said, using the account Eclipse Seattle’s Bus Riding Dog with 123,000 followers.

“Thank you all for the heart 💜 felt messages about Eclipse Seattle’s Bus Riding Dog she was loved by so many. RIP in Doggie Heaven you’ll never be forgotten sweet girl,” he added.

Eclipse came to the attention of the public after several people recorded her taking the bus alone one day to the Belltown Dog Park. Young said she boarded the bus without him as he was still smoking his cigarette then.

Young claimed that he would meet Eclipse at the park and they would head home together whenever she rides the bus alone.

Her followers expressed their sorrow at the news of the beloved dog’s demise and thanked Young for sharing her adventures with them.

“She brought so much light and love into the world. We should all be kinder to our pets and each other in her memory,” follower Patricia Reed posted.

“What a great doggie who lived a great life❤️Our family enjoyed her stories so much-thank you for sharing her❤️,” Annalise Lasater also commented.

Sadness was also expressed by new followers who refused to accept that Eclipse would die from cancer.

“I only found out about the Eclipse story just two weeks ago. What a cool story! Her passing still broke my heart 💔

RIP Eclipse ❤️❤️,” Robert Kelley said.

King Country Metro, the transit service that had made Eclipse its iconic passenger dog, also posted on its Twitter page to give tribute to her.

“Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus riding dog and true Seattle icon. You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus,” the transit service said.

