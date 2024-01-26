Authorities in Palawan have launched an urgent search and rescue operation for seven individuals reported missing since January 25, following their departure from an island barangay en route to the mainland of Araceli town.

The individuals who are currently missing have been named by sources as Roberto Bacolod, Aljon Edar, Jan Paalan, Jackie Paalan, Thomas Vigonte, Roque Lohan, and Alfredo Abad.

They believe that the boat transporting the residents of Calandagan may have been carried out into the waters of Roxas municipality due to strong winds and waves.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, the officer-in-charge of the Public Affairs Office of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Palawan, confirmed on Friday that they are searching for the individuals who left the island village of Calandagan (formerly Tudela) on January 24 but went missing during their journey.

Gabayan said the incident was reported to them on January 25, after which PCG Palawan, in collaboration with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Coast Guard Station North Central Palawan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), mobilized all available resources in response to the situation.

“PCG stations in the Araceli area, along with neighboring barangays, have been placed on heightened alert to optimize the scope of search operations and hasten the discovery of the missing motor banca and its passengers,” he said.

The Sokol 925 plane from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is still engaged in aerial search and rescue operations, and the Coast Guard Station Araceli has dispatched maritime resources, including the multi-role response vessel BRP Melchora Aquino.

“Families of the missing individuals are receiving regular updates, and the involved agencies are working tirelessly to ensure swift and effective search and rescue operations,” Gabayan added.