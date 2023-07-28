A search and rescue operation is currently underway in Brgy. Binduyan, Puerto Princesa City, as authorities desperately try to locate two individuals who went missing in a tragic drowning incident at Roes Place on Friday, July 28.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Alexander Cabrera from Brgy. San Jose, PPC, and 15-year-old Septhepanie Ayesha Celso from Brgy. Sicsican.

Based on the initial investigation, tragedy struck during a birthday celebration of their relative. A certain Paulyn Relampagos reported the incident, triggering an immediate and coordinated response from the authorities.

Responding promptly to the distress call, personnel from the 3rd platoon of the PNP City Mobile Force, who were also conducting their routine patrols in the area, proceeded to the scene to initiate the search and rescue operation.

“Nagpapatrolya ang tropa ng PNP (City Mobile Force 3rd Platoon) nang mapadaan sila dito sa Brgy. Bunduyan. Sakto naman na dumating ang isang tao para ireport na may nalunod. Sinubukan din sana ng PNP at ng mga tao ng barangay na lumusob, pero ang lakas talaga ng alon,” the police unit said in a message to Palawan News.

CDRRMO’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) has coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard and PNP Maritime, as well as Police Station 1, to ensure a comprehensive and efficient response.

Despite the relentless efforts of the responders, the two victims have not been located as of press time.