School supplies donated by RTN to elem school in Malitub, Bataraza

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has turned over school supplies and materials as support to teachers and students of the Malitub Elementary School and two daycare centers in Brgy. Malitub, Bataraza under the new educational landscape.

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said the intervention of the mining company would benefit 139 students and seven teachers.

He added that the support of RTNMC would also encourage students to continue their studies and elevate the quality of education in the community.

“Puro halos bond paper ang binigay na supplies doon para sa printing ng module. Demand talaga ‘yong bondpaper sa barangay, iyon talaga ang kailangan lalo na sa mga guro, assistance talaga ito sa kanila kasi dati ay walang nag-aaral sa Malitub,” he said.

“Ngayon ay nag-focus sa bondpaper supplies kasi iyon ang need lalo na sa pag-produce ng module na kailangan ngayon under blended learning,” he added.

The supplies amounting P38, 272.89 came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) budget allocation of RTNMC to barangay Malitub for educational programs, which is one of the impact barangays of the mining operation.

