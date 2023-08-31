May naka-schedule na total blackout sa Sabado (September 2) at Linggo (September 3) sa Puerto Princesa City at iba pang bahagi ng lalawigan ng Palawan dahil sa tie line maintenance activity ng National Power Corporation (NPC) at hindi sapat ng supply capacity ng PPGI units dahil sa de-rated capabilities.

Ang mga munisipyo ng Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, kasama na ang mga barangay sa ilalim ng Lucbuan Feeders 1 at 2 (Lucbuan Feeder 1–Brgy. Lucbuan, Brgy. Maruyugon, Brgy. Manalo, Brgy. Salvacion, Brgy. Macarascas, at Brgy. Bahile hanggang Brgy. Buenavista; Lucbuan Feeder 2–Brgy. Lucbuan hanggang Brgy. Langogan) ay maaapektuhan dahil sa pagre-restore ng grid mula sa island operation patunging normal operation.

Ayon sa statement na inilabas ng Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), maaaring maibalik ang kuryente ng mas maaga sa inaasahang schedule, depende sa availability ng supply. Ang curtailment schedule naman ay maaaring i-implementa ng mas maaga sa itinakdang oras kung kailangan itong gawin.

Ang mga downstream reclosers ay prayoridad sa load shedding, at ang VLC ay i-implementa muna bago ang load shedding, ayon pa sa PALECO.

Narito ang mga lugar na maaapektuhan sa September 2 at 3, 2023 (Saturday and Sunday)

8:00 AM – 12:00 NN

GMA CIRCUIT

Portions of Barangays San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel and Naval Road, 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound at Naval Compound

GMA Initial – From PALECO Substation, All households and establishments along Solid Road – GoHotel, Robinsons Palawan, RGMA, Solid Road to Kalayaan Subdivision, Garden Gate Subdivision, Songcayaon Subdivision Phase 2, and Moreno Ville, Tarabidan Road, Tabingan Road, BM Road, R. Cabanag Road, Villon Road, Venturillo Road 1 & 2, SM Kabayan HOA, portion of Factor Road – from corner of BM Road to Lanzanas Road corner Factor Road

Factor Recloser – Portion of Factor Road – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Road going to Libis Road to Costa Palawan, Tabang Road, Heredero Road(Libis), Ligaya Street, Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon Road, Atrias Road, Lucero Street, Bagalay Street,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Road Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Road (Libis), Tucay Road, Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang Street, Sun Flower Street, Sampaguita Street, Palanca Road, Western Homes, Cabiguen Street, Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Road, Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas Street, Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Road, portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan Road, Fundador Road, to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser – Naval Road, 570th, Gen. Madrid Road, Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas Street

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

IWAHIG CIRCUIT

Brgy. Sta. Monica and portion of Brgy. Tiniguiban

Caltex San Jose Branch, PhilHealth, Du Ek Sam San Jose Branch, Manila Teacher’s Mutual Aid System, Land Bank San Jose Branch, PACIFICA Agrivet Supplies, Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Sampaloc Road, Beuland Subdivision, Villa Manuela Subdivision, Zavilla Subdivision, Purok Bliss, Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City Water District, Sta. Monica, and Sta. Monica Elementary School.

PENRO Recloser – Penro Road,DWRM Radyo Pilipinas Palawan, Department of Environmental and Natural Resources and City Environmental Natural Resources (CENRO) – Puerto Princesa, Oisca Road, Department of Publc Works andd Highways (DPWH), Rafols Road, Civil Service Commission – Palawan, Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT), Hall of Justice Puerto Princesa, Western Philippine University (WPU) Sta. Monica, PAJARA Area, Balayong Park, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Dandal Road, Princesa Vill., Purok San Francisco Brgy. Tiniguiban, Reginio Road, Old and New City Hall, Purok Sandiwa Tiniguiban to Marina De Bay

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

SAN JOSE CIRCUIT

Portion of Barangay San Manuel and Barangays San Jose, Tagburos, Sta. Lourdes, Bacungan to Portion of Brgy. Salvacion

San Jose Initial – From PALECO Substation going to San Manuel National Highway, Portion of Kaakbayan, Pablico Road1,2, 3, 4, Villa Manuel Subd., Pagayona Road, Dacanay Road 1 and 2, New Market, Portion of Brgy. San Jose, San Jose National Highway, Langka Street, Tiansuy Road, San Jose Memorial Park, Yara Road, La Asuncion HOA, Santiago Road, Martinez Road, StreetMary’s Village, Employee’s Village San Jose, Tambis Road, Lomboy Street going to Kuyba Almoneca, Dacillo Subd., Joseph D Saint HOA, Kamalay Subd., Carlou Ville, Lomboy Road Seabreeze Subd., Caimito Road, Gabuco Road, Portion of Brgy. Tagburos, Santol Road, Sitio Lupang Pangako, Abordo Subd., Sunrise Subd., Jaranilla, Subd., Seashore HOA, Baybay HOA, Kasoy Street, going to Alta Homes, NHA Ville, Prince Vill, Villa grande, Kasoy Road to Paduga Road, Purok El Rancho, Villa Princesa Phase 1 & 2.

San Manuel Recloser – Tonies Mart Ricemill/Bodega, E. Rivera Road,to BBG Store, Green Valley Subd., Households and establishments near Balay Tuko Garden Inn, Puerto Bed and Breakfast, AKC Country Home to corner of Solid Road, Campus Vill., Margarita Vill., Dagot Road, Households and establishments near San Manuel Brgy. Hall, households and establishments along Manuel Austria Memorial Elementary School to Sir John Seaside Village, household and establishments along BGG store to Typoco Vill., Pk. Pag-asa, Mendoza Ville, Pangilinan Subd., Blessed Homeowners Association, Microtel rd /Emerald Beach Road to Microtel.

Mendoza Recloser – Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy Street to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga Road, New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan Road – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Brgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano Road to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina, PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

LACSAMANA RECLOSER

Portions of Brgy. San Pedro and Tiniguiban

From Lacsamana Road corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico Road, Nadayao Road, Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao Road distribution line), Pineda Road, Socrates Road, UHOA Road, Tiniguiban Mayo Road, Escaño Road, Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU Road to PSU Main Campus/Compound.

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

LUCBUAN FEEDER 1&2, MUNISIPYO NG ROXAS, TAYTAY, DUMARAN (MAINLAND)

Lucbuan 1 Recloser – Sitio Magarwak Bgy. Sta. Lourdes – PNP Maritime Training Center, Quarantine Facility, Bgy. Bacungan – Bacungan National Highway, Sitio San Carlos Bgy. Bacungan, Purok Sariling Sikap, Eco Oil Gasoline Station, Bacungan Elementary School, Bacungan rd to Nagtabon rd. – Purok Centro, Bacungan National Highschool, Purok Damayan, Sitio Casicaan, Sitio Candis 1, Sitio Candis 2, Sitio Candis 3, Sitio Malbeg, Sitio Maranat 1, Sitio Maranat 2, Sitio Maranat 3, Purok Isang Diwa, Sitio Sta. Fe, Bgy. Sta. Cruz – Sta. Cruz National Highway, Purok Maligaya Bgy. Sta. Cruz, Purok Pag-asa, Bgy. Salvacion – National Highway, Barrio Site Bgy. Salvacion, Tagbato Village, Bgy. Bahile – Tribal Village, Purok Matahimik Bgy. Bahile, Purok Masikap, Purok Pagkakaisa, Bahile Elementary School, Habitat Village, Pier Bgy. Bahile, Bgy. Macarascas, Bgy. Buenavista, Bgy. Tagabinet, Bgy. Manalo – Bgy. Manalo National Highway, Purok Nasidoc Bgy. Manalo, Purok Masagana, Sitio Cabairan, Purok Baybay 1, Purok Baybay 2, Sitio Aplaya Bgy. Manalo, Bgy. Maruyogon – Bgy. Maruyugon National Highway, Sitio Marugading, Purok Masigasig, Sitio Mentis, Purok Bagong Lipunan Bgy. Maruyugon

Lucbuan 2 Recloser – Bgy. Lucbuan – Lucbuan National Highway, Lucbuan Elementary School, Purok Centro Lucbuan, Purok Villa Teresa, Bgy. Maoyon – Maoyon National Highway, Purok Bagong Lipunan Maoyon, Purok Damayan, Purok Everlasting, Purok Centro Bgy. Maoyon, Bgy. Babuyan – Babuyan National Highway, Sitio Tugbuan, Purok Masadya Bgy. Babuyan, Sitio Saleng, Purok Saleng, Babuyan National Highschool, Sitio Anilawan Bgy. Babuyan, Bgy. San Rafael – San Rafael National Highway, Sitio Dacuton, Astoria Palawan, Purok Bagong Silang San Rafael, San Rafael National Highschool, Purok Riverside, Purok Alamaciga, San Rafael Bgy. Hall, San Rafael Elementary School, Bgy. Tanabag – Tanabag National Highway, Bgy. Concepcion – Concepcion National Highway, Purok Little Zamboanga, Purok Matahimik Bgy. Concepcion, Sitio Tarabanan, Purok Kawit 1, Purok Kawit 2, Bgy. Binduyan – Binduyan National Highway, Tonying’s, Sunrise Mansion, Sitio Olangoan, Sitio Matay Bgy. Binduyan, La Corbel Beach Resort, Sitio Tugbuan Bgy. Binduya, Bgy. Langogan – Langogan National Highway, Purok Mangingisda, Purok Bukang Liwayway, Sitio Bucana, Sitiio Baon, Purok Centro, Purok Bagong Lipunan, Sitio Macandring, and Sitio Bulo-bulo Bgy. Langogan

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LUCBUAN FEEDER 1&2, MUNISIPYO NG ROXAS, TAYTAY, DUMARAN (MAINLAND), ABORLAN, NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA AT BATARAZA

Dahil sa restoration of grid from island operation to normal operation.