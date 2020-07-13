Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan due to tropical depression

Puerto Princesa City may also experience a temperature level from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius within the day and the seaboards around the province could be in slight condition except on the occurrence of thunderstorms.

Palawan, Western Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tropical depression.

Light to moderate winds from the south to southwest will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas, according to PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

He said Monday that the monitored low-pressure area (LPA) has developed into a tropical depression named “Carina”.

Rojas said that the LPA has developed into a storm at 2 a.m. on the eastern side of Cagayan.

“In 48 hours o Wednesday, si Carina ay hihina na, magda-downgrade from tropical depression to low-pressure at nasa layong 265 kilometers hilaga ng Basco, Batanes,” he said.

Carina is the third tropical depression in the country within this year. It was recently located at 315 kilometers, east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It has 45 kilometers per hour (kph) wind strength and has a gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving to westward direction with a speed of 20 kph.

Storm signal number one has been raised in the areas of Babuyan island, Batanes, and northeastern Cagayan.

Carina is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm and has a low chance to landfall in the landmass of the northeastern part of the Cagayan or Babuyan islands.

