Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday said the high court plans to tap social media to broaden its base of engagement with the public, while podcasts provide a reliable alternative to second-hand sources of court rulings and developments.

He cited social media giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as among the platforms where the Supreme Court (SC) intends to have a presence.

Gesmundo, who is here for the court’s first summer session since the pandemic started, however, had reservations on whether they would also put up an account in the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, which claims a billion active users.

“I do not know parang mahirap yung Tiktok kasi iba yun, saka iba yung lumalabas na message sa TikTok di ba? Minsan, most of the time, satire (I do not know, TikTok seems to be difficult because what it generates is mostly satire),” Gemundo said but added it could be an avenue for the judiciary to correct misinformation.

“We will have a study on that as a means of communication using TikTok. We will get experts to advise, we are consulting experts on effective communication,” he said.

Gesmundo said the SC website would be also “redesigned and contain information that is reliable and accurate, understandable by laymen.”

“That is basically the essence of our innovation as far as providing the general public the information that affects the judiciary,” he added. (PNA)