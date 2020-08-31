Save the world’s remaining forests, join ‘Halfcut’ challenge

The Centre for Sustainability (CS) in the Philippines, a group comprised of young Palaweñas, is encouraging Filipinos to join the HalfCut Movement by styling half of their hair by dyeing, shaving, or braiding. Men are welcome to style half of their beards creatively as well.

A Palawan-based women’s group has joined a movement to save the world’s remaining forests and wildlife by urging Filipinos worldwide to style half of their hair for a cause.

The Centre for Sustainability (CS) in the Philippines, a group comprised of young Palaweñas, is encouraging Filipinos to join the HalfCut Movement by styling half of their hair by dyeing, shaving, or braiding. Men are welcome to style half of their beards creatively as well.

The movement is part of the Australian environmental movement HalfCut, an awareness campaign dedicated to saving the remaining 50% of forests in the world.

By posting photos of their creatively styled hair, awareness will be brought to the HalfCut movement, as well as their various donation channels where interested individuals may contribute monetarily.

Participants are then encouraged to share their HalfCut looks on social media by August 31, also known as HalfCut Day in the Philippines.

“Everyone from all walks of life, young and old, women and men can become active environmental heroes to fundraise to protect our forests, conserve it, and regenerate and defend the remaining forests of Palawan, Australia and beyond,” said KM Reyes, CS co-executive director and co-founder, said in a media release dated August 29.

According to the CS, only 3% of the country’s forest cover remains today, and it is their mission to protect Palawan’s remaining forests. The group is also responsible for leading the creation of Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat in Puerto Princesa City in 2017.

The CS will continue their crowdfunding for the Halfcut movement by posting awareness materials on their social media platforms until September 10.

About the Author Patricia Laririt