Presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said his running mate and vice presidential frontrunner Sara Duterte has agreed to take the helm of the Department of Education.

“I think I am already authorized to announce the first nominee that we will be giving to the Commission on Appointments when the time comes, should I be proclaimed. That is that our incoming vice president has agreed to take the brief of the Department of Education,” Marcos said in a televised speech.

Marcos said one of the reasons he appointed Duterte as the next Education secretary is because of her role as mother who wants to “make sure that her children are well-trained and well-educated.”

“That’s the best motivation that we can hope for. So that is the first announcement that I can make that has come out of this process,” Marcos said.

- Advertisement -

The partial and unofficial tally in the presidential race consistently points to an overwhelming win for Marcos, with more than 31 million votes, more than double the lead against Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.8 million, based on the 98.26 percent of election returns processed. (PNA)