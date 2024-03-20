Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan extended their sympathy to the family of Palawan 1st District Representative Edgardo Salvame who passed away last March 13.

During their regular session on Tuesday, March 19, board members adopted a resolution authored by Board Member Angela Sabando, expressing grief and condolences to the family of Salvame who left behind a “significant loss of a strong partnership with the provincial government of Palawan in the countryside development and a reliable leader for the people of northern Palawan.”

In a privilege speech, Indigenous Peoples’ Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Board Member Arnel Abrina also acknowledged the late congressman’s contributions and leadership to the residents of the province’s first district which he said served as an inspiration to many.

Abrina said Salvame’s passing is not only a loss to the first district of Palawan but also to the entire nation.

He also mentioned Salvame’s dedication to serve especially for the promotion of the rights of Ips and improvement of their lives.

“Naging bahagi si Cong. Salvame sa pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kapatid na katutubo. Sa kanyang proyektong pang kaunlaran, hindi niya pinabayaan ang aming mga pangangailangan,” Abrina said.

“Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga programa at proyekto, ipinakita niya ang kanyang malasakit at pagrespeto sa aming kultura at tradisyon. Ang kanyang kabutihan at malasakit ay nagdulot ng pag-asa at inspirasyon sa amin na mga katutubo,” he added.

Abrina further stated that Salvame was not only a congressman but also a brother who stood by and was always ready to help those in need.

Board Member Nieves Rosento also expressed that with Salvame’s passing, Palawan lost a true leader, friend, and public servant.