The municipal government of San Vicente will conduct a simultaneous coastal clean-up along the 14.7-kilometer Long Beach this coming September.

This initiative will span the coastlines of the barangays of Poblacion, New Agutaya, and San Isidro, extending to Alimanguan.

According to Mayor Amy Alvarez in her post last Friday, preparations and meetings for the upcoming coastal clean-up are underway. One such recent meeting involved representatives from Megaworld Corporation’s Paragua Coastown and the Megaworld Foundation.

In the meeting, she presented a comprehensive plan detailing the designated cleanup locations for each barangay, the individuals and groups— both private and public—who will attend, as well as the involvement of government agencies from the national to the local level.

They also discussed the responsible committees assigned for each activity, the timeline of activities, and further measures about the intervention of the Local Government in this initiative.

“Aktibo natin itong susuportahan sapagkat isa sa ating mga layunin ang mabigyan ng pagpapahalaga ang ating mga baybayin upang magkaroon ito ng positibong dulot sa turismo ng ating bayan,” stated Alvarez.

She also emphasized that through the coastal clean-up, they aim to educate the residents on continuing their responsibility towards waste management and actively advocating for the conservation of San Vicente’s environment.

San Vicente is a rising tourist destination, situated between the renowned Palawan hotspots of El Nido and Puerto Princesa. Just recently, its White Beach in Barangay Port Barton made it as No. 1 on the list of 50 Best Beaches in the World.

Located on the northwestern side of Palawan Island, San Vicente boasts the longest white-sand beach in the Philippines and the second-longest in Southeast Asia, fittingly named Long Beach.

At 14.7 kilometers in length, Long Beach is reputed to be three times longer than the famous White Beach of Boracay.