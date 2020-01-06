San Vicente to hold rally to call on CPP-NPA-NDF to drop arms

The mobilization aims to drum up support from local stakeholders and pressuring the rebels to drop arms and return to the mainland.

Almost two weeks after the leftist movement’s 51st founding anniversary, hundreds of San Vicente locals will take it to the streets on Tuesday to call on the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to lay down their arms and live peacefully by returning to the government fold.

Rustico B. Dangue, municipal local government operations officer (MLGOO), in a statement Monday said that the mobilization aims to drum up support from local stakeholders and pressuring the rebels to drop arms and return to the mainland.

“Ang mga kasama natin na nasa bundok na katulad din natin, walang ibang nilalayon kundi ang kabutihan ng bawat isa. Ang gusto natin ngayon ay maipaabot ang iisang mensahe, na bilang kapwa Pilipino, ang ating mga kapatid na ito ay patuloy sila na bumaba upang mayakap natin at makaisa,” the statement said.

The mass movement is expected to be joined by the San Vicente local government unit (LGU), along with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Local Police and Mobile Force; Marine Battalion Landing Team 3; Department of Local and the Interior Government (DILG); barangay officials; and members of the private sectors.

Dangue also said that the program will show how the local government fully supports the national government’s efforts against the “communist terrorists”.

The LGU’s indignation rally is a bold move since San Vicente town is one of the four remaining municipalities in the province that has yet to issue a “persona non grata” declaration towards the communist group.

