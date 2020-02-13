San Vicente Nat’l High School reschedules 50th Foundation Day

The homecoming event was also moved to May 1-2, 2020, said Hernando Dandal, teacher and event organizer.

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Organizers of the 50th founding anniversary of the San Vicente National High School (SVNHS) announced Tuesday that the February 13 event celebration will be moved to March 8 in compliance with the Department of Education’s (DepEd) order discouraging the holding of any activities this month.

The homecoming event was also moved to May 1-2, 2020, said Hernando Dandal, teacher and event organizer.

He said the changes in schedule was affected by the coronavirus diseases (Covid-19), the new strain of coronavirus.

“Each year is worth celebrating, how much more the golden years of SVNHS. This is halfway to our centennial celebration and every school dreams about enriching its history. We are looking forward to this — for all of us to come and bring back together our memories of this school, our alma mater,” he said.

He said despite the cancellation of the February 13 event, they will still be able to celebrate it on March 8.

Dandal said there are many things to look forward to, such as motorcade, the opening program that will be participated by SVNHS Alumni/Alumnae, variety show, field demonstration, and sports festival, Palaro ng Lahi to bring all together.

“We have tapped all concerned individuals, namely the local government of San Vicente, stakeholders, parents, teachers all the students current and former for the cooperation that will lead to the success of this once in a lifetime event.” He added.

The expected guest speaker is Palawan State University (PSU) San Vicente campus director Frederick Caabay.

“SVNHS is a place where I realized that I can be better than what I thought myself was. A family that molded me not to settle for less but to aspire for more and that I should not only blend or fit in but that I should stand out — all for the love of the people and the glory of God. She will always be very special and an integral part of my whole person. “Fr. Jovy Gallego, Order of Augustinian Recollects and alumni, said.

Gallego said celebrating the golden anniversary of the SVNHS is the “noblest thing to do in recognizing the efforts and struggles of its founders and teachers”.

Our success in the present and in the future is highly dependent on how deeply rooted are we in our history.” he said.

Teacher and alumnae Joanne Pablico, on the other hand, said that the national high school has helped her hone capabilities and skills she did not know she has

“To rejuvenate and reminisce old relations, to help the alumni network grown further, these are two things I also want for our institution’s success,️” Pablico added.

Related

About the Author Alex Baaco