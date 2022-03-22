San Vicente Mayor Amy Alvarez on Monday blasted the town’s Sangguniang Bayan (SB) for allegedly stalling the confirmation of Cesar Caballero as ex officio member representing the Liga ng mga Barangay.

Mayor Alvarez called the members of the SB “duwag” because they allegedly didn’t show up to a meeting to decide on Caballero’s appointment.

“Gusto ko lang magsabi na mga duwag sila. Hindi nila kayang iharap ang ginagawa nila… we all know, they all went on leave kanina lang,” Alvarez said.

Caballero had been endorsed by the province’s Liga ng mga Barangay to assume the vacant seat in the town council, but Alvarez accused its members, led by Vice Mayor Antonio Gonzales, of blocking his assumption “for political reasons.”

Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay and ex officio member of the provincial board, said Caballero has been confirmed by both the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the national office of the Liga ng mga Barangay, and that it should prompt the San Vicente legislature to confirm his nomination.

It has been hard to get programs and projects done because of the vacancy at San Vicente SB, said Zaballa.

“May mga programs and projects ang Liga pero parang may butas kasi walang representative dito,” he said.

“Isa lang naman ang gusto namin, makaupo ang Liga President ay okay na kami. Wala itong politika o ano mang kulay pa d’yan, my only concern ay makaupo sya,” he added.

On Monday, Zaballa and other Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) presidents from various municipalities went to the Sangguniang Bayan of San Vicente to express their support and persuade them to allow Caballero to assume office. The SB, however, failed to convene on reports that its members had gone on leave.

Alvarez said that Vice Mayor Gonzales started the action of the SB and that it has to do with their rivalry for mayor in the upcoming elections.

“Of course, this is all towards lang sa akin. Wala namang iba. Ang akin lang naman magkaroon ng representative ang mga barangay sa council,” Alvarez said.

Palawan News tried to get a statement from several councilors but has yet to receive a reply.

The seat for Liga ng mga Barangay representative in the Sangguniang Bayan of San Vicente was vacated after former representative and captain of Barangay Caruray Lovicel Bonggat was arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

According to Rustico Dangue, the local government operations officer VI, with the rule of succession, Cesar Caballero should be assumed as the new Liga ng mga barangay representative in the municipal council.

“Temporary vacancy for elected president dahil sya ay incapacitated, with the rule of succession ay magaassume ang [acting Association of Barangay Captain]. Hanggang ngayon nasa committee on rules pa rin ito,” he said.

The Liga ng mga Barangay National Office had issued a Certificate of Confirmation allowing Caballero to assume office on November 22, 2021.