San Vicente LGU launches outreach program

SAN VICENTE, Palawan – More than 700 residents of Barangay San Isidro in San Vicente availed of various government services during the launching of YAKAP ni AMY (abot-kamaY na Ayuda KAlingang Pambarangay na Naglalayong Isulong ang kApakanan ng MamamaYan) on Tuesday.

Carlo Buitizon, mayor Amy Alvarez’ chief of staff, said the project aims to bring services closer to the people.

“Gusto lang naman natin na ilapit lahat ng serbisyo sa mga tao. Katulad na lang kanina, marami ang may mga aasikasuhin sa munisipyo pero ang concern nila ay pamasahe, kaya dito na sila pumunta at dito na inasikaso,” he said.

Services offered during the program were issuance of municipal identification, processing of birth certificate registration, business permit processing, medical, dental and eye check up.

There are also seminars for Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC), first aid, Social Security System (SSS), consumer awareness through Department of Trade and Industry, anti-insurgency activity of military and police.

Kapihan sa Barangay, a municipal forum, was also included in the program to tackle issues and concerns.

“‘Yong kapihan sa barangay ay doon nagkakaroon ng palitan ng idea ang munisipyo at barangay. Kapag may concern sila ay at least first hand information ang nakukuha nila at mapapag-usapan kaagad. Nagkakaroon din ng reporting ng accomplishments ng barangay,” he said.

Buitizon said that the program will be conducted in one barangay monthly.

“Every month ay ibang barangay ang pupuntahan natin, once a month tayo every barangay. Kapag natapos na ang sampung barangay ay babalik ulit dito. Actually, pinili itong San Isidro kasi nga since launching ito ay gusto sana na malapit lang para in case magkaproblema ay masolve agad,” he said.

Buitizon said that the concept is almost the same with the provincial government’s gobyerno sa barangay.

“Almost the same ang concept niya sa gobyerno sa barangay pero nag extend kami doon sa mga non-government agencies and other national agencies,” he added.

Buitizon added that they will also sign a Memorandum of Agreement with all partner government agencies.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.