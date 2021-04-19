San Vicente implements travel restrictions

The Municipal Inter-agency Task Force (MIATF) for COVID-19 of San Vicente will implement restrictions to all inbound and outbound travelers of the town due to the rising number of cases in Puerto Princesa City starting Tuesday, April 20, and will take effect until further notice.

MIATF Resolution No. 0402-2021 states that persons from areas declared as critical zones will not be allowed to enter the town until such declaration is lifted.

On the other hand, inbound travelers from outside critical zones may be allowed but they have to first provide identification card as proof of residency, secure health clearance from the barangay where they will be staying issued within 24 hours before traveling, negative antigen tests within 24 hours before traveling and after five days home quarantine for those staying overnight. Travelers must also be listed in the transportation manifest.

Health clearance and antigen test are not required for turn around trips while transport of goods must secure pass slip from the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO). Services during emergency are exempted from the restrictions.

Meanwhile, requirements for outbound residents include barangay or municipal identification card, pass slip approved by MEEDO indicating date of travel, date of return and places to visit and the name listed in the transport manifest.

Returning residents and Returning Overseas Filipinos will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result and must undergo facility-based quarantine for seven days and negative antigen test afterwards.

Government employees and other Authorized Persons Outside Residence will also be required to present a valid ID, manifest of travel, and mission/travel order. Employees based in San Vicente are also required to present negative antigen result.

For local tourists, requirements include valid IDs, negative antigen results taken 24 hours before departure, coordination with the Municipal Tourism Office (MTO), filled up online registration form or health declaration form, proof of booking in a tourism accredited establishment.

For tourists from outside Palawan, additional documents like return ticket and negative antigen results after seventh day of stay are required.

According to Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MLGOO) Rustico Dangue, the new travel restrictions will be implemented to prevent and contain the spread of the cases of COVID-19.

“Contained and manageable ang situation sa San Vicente. With the spike still going on in Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities, we need to safeguard our borders against the threat of COVID-19. Although we have reported infections, having negative result after the test [is important],” Dangue said.

“We still need to beef up our preventive measures by strict observance of minimum health protocols, curfew hours and manage to continue our economic activities with precautions to follow,” he added.

Municipal health officer Dra. Mercy Grace Pablico also said that because San Vicente has recorded new cases, they have to impose precautionary measures considering the recent case in the town was obtained from Puerto Princesa City.

“Our recent case ay hindi unang case ng San vicente. And this recent cases based on review of travel history nila, na-expose sa Puerto or sa taong may history of travel sa Puerto,” Pablico said.

