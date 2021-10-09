Homegrown beauty queen Samantha Bernardo has been revealed as one of the second set of celebrity roommates on Pinoy Big Brother (PBB).

Samantha’s presence in the popular ABS-CBN reality show’s tenth season was confirmed on October 7.

Dubbed “Bread-Queen-Er ng Palawan”, Samantha was appointed Miss Grand Philippines 2020 and represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, where she placed as 1st Runner-Up.

Samantha began participating in beauty pageants at the age of 20 in 2013. She entered Miss World Philippines at the time and finished in the Top 13. In this pageant, she received the Best in Talent award.

She also competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and became second runner-up, as well as receiving the Reader’s Choice Award. In 2019, she participated in the same pageant for the second time and finished second runner-up. Miss Blackwater was also bestowed upon her.

Bernardo was elevated to first runner-up when Miss Grand Philippines 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo resigned, and Aya Abesamis took up the vacant crown.